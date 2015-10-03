‘Empire’s’ Yazz The Greatest Drops ‘Bout 2 Blow’ With Timbaland, Yazz Talks Working With The Hit-Making Producer & More

Empire’s Bryshere ‘Yazz the Greatest’ Gray connects with Timbaland on the show’s latest single, “Bout 2 Blow.” On the show, Yazz’ character Hakeem has partnered with his mom, Cookie (Taraji P. Henson), on a new business – with plans of building a new “empire” of their own.

“For this particular song featuring Timbaland, it was specifically written for the character Hakeem because he wants to be the top Lyon in Empire, Yazz tells Rolling Stone on the approach used when writing the song. “He has a new business now, and he’s running it with his mom [laughs]. He wants to take it over and be a little mama’s boy. This song right here is basically him coming into his own.”

He describes the experience of going into the studio to write with Timbaland (as opposed to just being a performer on his song), as, “Amazing, just amazing.” He calls Timbaland a musical genius and says, “He’s inspiring in so many ways, and he’s passionate with every artist he works with.”‘

The 21-year-old is currently working on his debut album, to be released via Columbia Records.

Photo: Instagram