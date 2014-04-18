Emily B’s Daughter Taina Celebrates 16th Birthday With “16 In The City” Bash

Posted on by

emily-b-daughter-taina-celebrates-16th-birthday-12-christal_rock

Emily B‘s daughter Taina celebrated her 16th birthday, with a fun “16 In the City” bash. It was a pink affair for the birthday girl, who showed up in a cute strapless gown, had a digital billboard courtesy of PYNK magazine, and her cake, cupcakes and décor all featured the color.

Her mom, Fabolous, little brother Prince Joso, friends Reginae Carter, and Bryan & Bria Williams, were in attendance – as well as her dad and more. She received a birthday shout out from Trey Songz on the digital billboard, and they also shared snaps of her in an elegant, lacy gown. Catch more pics from the party inside.

emily-b-daughter-taina-celebrates-16th-birthday-17-christal_rock

emily-b-daughter-taina-celebrates-16th-birthday-05-christal_rock emily-b-daughter-taina-celebrates-16th-birthday-13-christal_rock
emily-b-daughter-taina-celebrates-16th-birthday-16-christal_rock emily-b-daughter-taina-celebrates-16th-birthday-09-christal_rock
emily-b-daughter-taina-celebrates-16th-birthday-15-christal_rockemily-b-daughter-taina-celebrates-16th-birthday-christal_rock  emily-b-daughter-taina-celebrates-16th-birthday-04-christal_rock emily-b-daughter-taina-celebrates-16th-birthday-10-christal_rock emily-b-daughter-taina-celebrates-16th-birthday-08-christal_rock
emily-b-daughter-taina-celebrates-16th-birthday-19-christal_rock
Happy Sweet 16 Taina!

Photos: EmilyB/Taina/Patrick Neree – Instagram

