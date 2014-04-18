Emily B’s Daughter Taina Celebrates 16th Birthday With “16 In The City” Bash

Emily B‘s daughter Taina celebrated her 16th birthday, with a fun “16 In the City” bash. It was a pink affair for the birthday girl, who showed up in a cute strapless gown, had a digital billboard courtesy of PYNK magazine, and her cake, cupcakes and décor all featured the color.

Her mom, Fabolous, little brother Prince Joso, friends Reginae Carter, and Bryan & Bria Williams, were in attendance – as well as her dad and more. She received a birthday shout out from Trey Songz on the digital billboard, and they also shared snaps of her in an elegant, lacy gown. Catch more pics from the party inside.









Happy Sweet 16 Taina!

Photos: EmilyB/Taina/Patrick Neree – Instagram