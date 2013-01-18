Draya Michele & The Game Rock “Urban Ink” Magazine Cover

Draya Michele and The Game rock the cover of the latest issue of Urban Ink magazine. In a leather two piece, the Basketball Wives LA star displays tattoos down her side, as she leans against Game’s back – while he showcases his, posing shirtless.
Adding to his collection… Game shared pics of himself, via Instagram, getting a couple more tats, including “Compton” inked across his belly.
He captioned the above pic with – “Compton witta smile. They say gettin the stomach tatted is worst than gettin shot… I say, they don’t know what the f–k they talkin bout…. This sh-t tickle ha ha ha ha…….”
