Draya Michele, Marques Houston & Keshia Knight Pulliam Shoot New TV One Movie “Will To Love”

Draya Michele is working alongside Keshia Knight Pulliam and Marques Houston in a new movie coming to TV One — Will To Love.

Although she didn’t give any deets on the film, it looks like Marques will be playing her on-screen fiancé/hubby. As she showcased the sparkler she’s rockin’ for her role (below), she wrote: “Lol. My on screen ring from my on screen fiancé. #WillToLove it’s beautiful. #notengagedinreallife #imactingasafiance.”

The reality star and model is excited about her role, and says that she hopes to learn a lot from her costars Keshia and Marques during the course of shooting. “I can’t wait until you guys see me in action,” she added.

The movie premieres on the network in June.

Catch a few more pics from the set, and a clip of Draya in character below..





A video posted by Draya Michele (@sodraya) on Apr 23, 2015 at 12:21pm PDT



Photos: Draya Michele/ Marques Houston – Instagram