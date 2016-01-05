Draya Michele Is Pregnant, She & Fiancé Orlando Scandrick Expecting A Son

Draya Michele is pregnant with her second son. According to PEOPLE, the actress and entrepreneur confirmed that she is expecting her first child with her fiancé – Dallas Cowboys cornerback, Orlando Scandrick – in April.

“I’m not sure what made me decide to take a home pregnancy test, but I decided on taking two at the same time!” Draya tells PEOPLE. “They were both positive and I was instantly excited.”

She continued: “We made an appointment to see the sex of the baby for 16 weeks, but surprisingly at 12 weeks, our doctor was able to see that he was a boy.Technology and ultrasound machines are much more advanced then 13 years ago when I had my first child.”

Draya jokes that the spring arrival of her baby boy might shake things up a bit, as he’ll be the family’s first Taurus in their family of “four Aquarius and one Capricorn (almost Aquarius)!”

Aside from a short bout of morning sickness at the beginning of her pregnancy, she says that in her second trimester, she’s “feeling great.” Draya also says that although she initially kept the news from her son, Kniko, he couldn’t contain his excitement when he found out he had a baby brother on the way – and he was one of the first people she told.

Preparing to enter her third and final trimester, the former Basketball Wives star is still focusing on building her empire.

“I plan on working on the 2016 summer collection of Mint Swim and I have a few movies premiering as well as a TV show,” she explains. “I’m a very busy lady and I love taking my bump to work with me.”

In addition to Draya’s 13-year-old son Kniko, Orlando is already dad to 6-year-old twin daughters Taylor and Tatiana.

Congrats to Draya and Orlando!

Photos: PEOPLE