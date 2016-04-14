Draya Michele And Orlando Scandrick Welcome Son Jru Scandrick

Posted on by

draya-michele-gives-birth-to-son-06-christal_rock

Draya Michele and Orlando Scandrick have welcomed their son, Jru Scandrick. Her rep tells PEOPLE the actress and entrepreneur gave birth to her son in Burbank, California – and that he weighed in at 6.5 lbs. and measured 20 inches long.

“We are super excited to add our sixth member to the family,” Draya shared with the publication. “He’s such a good, healthy baby and everyone is already infatuated with him. His brother and sisters are in love.”

draya-michele-gives-birth-to-son-05-christal_rock

Baby Drew, pronounced “Drew,” joins Draya’s son, Knicko, and Orlando’s twin daughters, Taylor and Tatiana.

Congrats to the couple!

draya-michele-gives-birth-to-son-christal_rock

Photos: Draya Michele – Instagram

You May Also Like

Angela Simmons And Fiancé Sutton Tennyson Introduce Son Sutton Joseph
Kerry Washington Gives Birth To Son Caleb Kelechi
Angela Simmons & Fiancé Welcome A Baby Boy
Lauren London And Nipsey Hussle Welcome A Baby Boy

One thought on “Draya Michele And Orlando Scandrick Welcome Son Jru Scandrick

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *