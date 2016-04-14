Draya Michele And Orlando Scandrick Welcome Son Jru Scandrick

Draya Michele and Orlando Scandrick have welcomed their son, Jru Scandrick. Her rep tells PEOPLE the actress and entrepreneur gave birth to her son in Burbank, California – and that he weighed in at 6.5 lbs. and measured 20 inches long.

“We are super excited to add our sixth member to the family,” Draya shared with the publication. “He’s such a good, healthy baby and everyone is already infatuated with him. His brother and sisters are in love.”

Baby Drew, pronounced “Drew,” joins Draya’s son, Knicko, and Orlando’s twin daughters, Taylor and Tatiana.

Congrats to the couple!

Photos: Draya Michele – Instagram