Drake’s ‘Views’ Tops Billboard 200 For The Sixth Straight Week + It Goes Double Platinum

Drake‘s Views is sitting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for a sixth consecutive week, and in the meantime has also gone double platinum.

The album sold 135,000 units in the week ending June 9, according to Nielsen Music. With a sixth straight appearance at No. 1, Views clocks the most consecutive weeks atop the chart for an album by a man in over 10 years (50 Cent’s The Massacre was the last effort by a male artist to score six weeks in a row).

Drizzy’s LP was certified double platinum by the RIAA on June 9th. It took one week to sell one million units and has sold another milli in six.

Additionally, “One Dance” has now spent five weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Congrats, Drake!

