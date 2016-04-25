Drake Unveils ‘Views From The 6’ Album Cover + Announces ‘Summer Sixteen’ Tour With Future & Seventh Annual OVO Fest

With his anxiously-awaited album, Views from the 6, due to arrive this Friday, Drake unveils its artwork.

The cover finds Drizzy sitting at the very top of the CN Tower, in his hometown of Toronto. “To the city I love and the people in it…Thank you for everything #VIEWS,” he captioned the photo.

Drake returned to Toronto to link with longtime collaborator and producer, Noah “40” Shebib, in the studio for “Views.” During an interview with Rolling Stone, last year, he talked their process. “We’ve grown a lot over the years,” Drake said of 40. “He used to be the guy that would track me in hotel rooms at 4 a.m. And now he is not that guy — I have another guy that does that … If I want to make the album I want to make, I have to go find him. I have to go sit with him, and we have to really put in effort.”

Ahead of the LP’s release, the “Jumpman” rapper dropped off two new singles – Pop Style, featuring The Throne (Jay Z and Kanye West) and “One Dance,” featuring Wizkid and Kyla.

Additionally.. Drizzy announced that he’s gearing up for a joint tour with What a Time to be Alive collaborator – Future as well as his seventh annual OVO Fest.

The Summer Sixteen tour kicks off in Texas with a show in Austin on July 20th and Dallas on July 21st, and the fellas will also roll into cities like, Chicago, Toronto, New York, Atlanta, Houston, Los Angeles – and will close out in Vancouver on Sept. 17th.

Ray Woods and DVSN will join the duo, plus, more special guests. Tickets for the tour go on sale, Fri., (Apr. 29) – the say day that “Views” makes its debut.

See the full tour schedule here:

07-20 Austin, TX – Frank Erwin Center

07-21 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

07-23 Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center

07-2t4 St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

07-26 Chicago, IL – United Center

07-27 Chicago, IL – United Center

07-31 Toronto, Ontario – Air Canada Centre

08-01 Toronto, Ontario – Air Canada Centre

08-04 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

08-05 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

08-10 Boston, MA – TD Garden

08-12 Buffalo, NY – First Niagara Center

08-13 Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

08-14 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

08-16 Detroit, MI – Joe Louis Arena

08-17 Pittsburgh, PA – CONSOL Energy Center

08-19 Washington, DC – Verizon Center

08-21 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

08-23 Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum Complex

08-25 Atlanta, GA – Philips Arena

08-27 Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

08-30 Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena

09-02 New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

09-03 Houston, TX – Toyota Center

09-04 Houston, TX – Toyota Center

09-06 Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena

09-07 Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center

09-09 Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center

09-11 Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

09-13 Oakland, CA – Oracle Arena

09-16 Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

09-17 Vancouver, British Columbia – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

The seventh annual OVO Fest will take place on July 29th at Molson Amphitheatre in Toronto. This year, Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa will be featured, and there will be a third OVO Bounce basketball tournament.