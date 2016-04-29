Drake Talks New Album, Collaborating With Jay Z, Rihanna And Kanye West & Reveals He Hasn’t Spoken To Nicki Minaj

Drake’s new Views album is out now, featuring appearances from Rihanna, Future, PartyNextDoor, Pimp C, Wizkid and dvsn – and ahead of its release, he chatted with Beats 1’s Zane Lowe, where he opened up about the LP and more.

In addition to discussing creating Views and how it will be received, he talks collaborating with Kanye West and landing him and Jay Z on “Pop Style.” He also reveals that he hasn’t really spoken to Nicki Minaj, but will always have respect and love for her, talks teaming with Rihanna again, and explains the best lessons from his parents.

Read snippets from his conversation below..

On creating Views and how he thinks it will be received:

We really love our summers but we really make our winters work. I thought it was very important to do the album here. I don’t want you to get it right away … Great music takes a little work. It takes elevating your listening level.

On collaborating with Kanye West:

[Kanye] lives up the block. We have a few things that we’ve worked on. It’s all about finding a place for it. ‘Ye is one of my favorite people in the world … I hope we get some more music out. We were supposed to do a mixtape, album together.

On landing Jay Z and Kanye on “Pop Style.”

Jay didn’t really do a verse. I was just trying to get ‘Ye on it first. Jay kinda just did my first few lines for me and that’s how we flexed it … It didn’t play out how I wanted it to go. Sometimes [Jay Z and I] just fall on opposite sides of the spectrum. It’s always mutual respect but sometimes it has to be from afar.

On not speaking to Nicki Minaj:

I don’t really talk to Nicki. Another person I have a lot of love for … She dealt with me how I would expect her to — with class. I always have respect and love for her. Unfortunately, we haven’t spoke.

On teaming with Rihanna again:

It wouldn’t be a record without Rihanna, would it? We do well as a team … “Too Good” came to fruition after we did “Work.” [I was like] I think I have one that would follow this one up really nicely. It was like a flawless victory when she sent it back. Every nuance, every cadence was perfect … That’s what makes the record. We’re not forcing some story on people. A lot of the music and energy we have is genuine. We have a genuine energy.

On best lessons from his parents:

My mom’s thing is a 72-hour rule … I’ve learned to control my emotions for those first two or three days. I let it sit and it always goes away. The most valuable piece of information from dad is don’t mix Virginia Black with vodka water. [Laughs]

