Drake Reveals Tracklist For New Album ‘Views’

Posted on by

drake-reveals-views-tracklist-christal_rock

With his album, Views, due to make its debut on Friday (Apr. 29th), Drake is offering a look at the accompanying tracklist.

He posted the 20-track list to Instagram, and although it doesn’t show any artists featured, “Pop Style” and “One Dance” are on the list, and both of those songs feature guest appearances.

drake-views-from-the-6-album-cover-christal_rock

According to The FADER, you’ll have to tune in to OVO Sound Radio tomorrow evening at 10 p.m. ET to find out if there are any other high-powered guests on the album. Additionally, a representative from Universal Music Canada has told FADER that Drake’s album has been shortened from Views from the 6 to Views – but, a representative for Drake was not immediately available to comment.

“Controlla” (featuring Popcaan), which leaked earlier this year, is on the list – as well as the Pimp C-assisted “Faithful.”

Get a look at the full Views tracklist below..

#VIEWS Tracklist

A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

Photo: Drake – Instagram

You May Also Like

Drake’s ‘Views’ Back At No. 1 + He Shoots ‘Why You Always Hatin?’ Vide...
Drake Releases New Short Film ‘Please Forgive Me’
Drake’s ‘Views’ Sits At No. 1 On Billboard 200 For Ninth Straight Week
Drake Shares Shirtless Vacation Photos + ‘Views’ Album No. 1 For Seventh Straight Week

One thought on “Drake Reveals Tracklist For New Album ‘Views’

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *