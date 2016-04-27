Drake Reveals Tracklist For New Album ‘Views’

With his album, Views, due to make its debut on Friday (Apr. 29th), Drake is offering a look at the accompanying tracklist.

He posted the 20-track list to Instagram, and although it doesn’t show any artists featured, “Pop Style” and “One Dance” are on the list, and both of those songs feature guest appearances.

According to The FADER, you’ll have to tune in to OVO Sound Radio tomorrow evening at 10 p.m. ET to find out if there are any other high-powered guests on the album. Additionally, a representative from Universal Music Canada has told FADER that Drake’s album has been shortened from Views from the 6 to Views – but, a representative for Drake was not immediately available to comment.

“Controlla” (featuring Popcaan), which leaked earlier this year, is on the list – as well as the Pimp C-assisted “Faithful.”

Get a look at the full Views tracklist below..

#VIEWS Tracklist A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Apr 27, 2016 at 1:34pm PDT

Photo: Drake – Instagram