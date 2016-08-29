Drake Presents Rihanna With Vanguard Award At MTV VMAs, Professes His Love For Her + RiRi Rocks Four Performances

Rihanna took home the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at last night’s MTV VMAs, but before receiving the honor, the Bajan star rock’d the show with four separate performances featuring an array of songs from her catalog.

From “Don’t Stop the Music,” to “We Found Love,” “Rude Boy,” Needed Me,” plus, she definitely put in “Work,” work, work, work, work, work. There was also a list of other hits.

RiRi’s rumored boo, and “Work” collaborator, Drake, presented her with the Vanguard Award – and while doing so, he gushed about the songstress.

“Today the world knows Little X as Director X, they know me as Drake and not the kid singing as you order pasta,” said Drizzy. “But 11 years later they still all know Rihanna as the one and only Rihanna.”

He continued: “She’s someone I’ve been in love with since I was 22 years old.”

Also, on Friday, the “Nothing is Promised” singer posted a photo showing a billboard Drake dedicated to her with a message of congratulations on winning the Vanguard Award (see below). “When he extra,” she captioned the pic – adding a heart and trophy emoji.

Watch some footage from RiRi’s performances and her Vanguard speech, below..

Congrats again to Rihanna!

