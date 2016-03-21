Drake, Jas Prince & More Shut Down Houston Street For Block Party

After closing out SXSW this past weekend, Drake headed to Houston, where him, Jas Prince and the rest of their crew shut down as entire street for a block party, in celebration of J. Prince Jr.‘s birthday.

They climbed on the roof of Mo Mo’s Chicken and Waffle in 5th Ward, where Drake rapped for the packed crowd that gathered for the turn up.

“Prince Family Photo,” the “Jumpman” rapper wrote as she shared the above pic on Instagram.

See footage from their day out below..

A video posted by J Prince Jr (@jprincejr) on Mar 21, 2016 at 4:32pm PDT

Photo: Drake – Instagram