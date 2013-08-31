Drake Covers Billboard Magazine; Talks Music, Finding Happiness & Reacts To Kendrick Lamar’s “Control” Verse

Drake rocks a huge smile on the cover of Billboard magazine. Written over his pic, are the words ‘Drake Finds Happiness,’ and it also features a quote from the rapper – “I’m 26, I don’t know what else I could be doing better than this. I feel incredible.”

Currently readying the release of his new album, Nothing Was the Same, Drake discusses his music and catchy phrases, saying that he’s trying to make something for people to live by. He also talks being happy with where he is in his life right now, and touches on Kendrick Lamar‘s much-talked about “Control” verse.

On his goal with his music:

I’ll be out trying to get a sandwich or something and the guy will say to me, ‘I’d give you a free drink with that, but you know, no new friends. I swear I’m not sitting around going, ‘What’s the new meme going to be?’ But I do spend a lot of time when I’m writing, especially lately, trying to make something for people to live by. I’m trying to make anthems that are empowering to people, to find phrases that I haven’t heard before. I’m not just going to sit here and be like, ‘F–kin’ b—hes, getting money!

On being happy with where he is in his life right now:

There’s a lot less sort of ambient ballad moments on this album where I’m searching or longing for something. That sentiment is gone. Now I’m just kind of like, ‘You know, I’m 26, I don’t know what the f–k else I could be doing better than this. I feel incredible about how I’m able to support my family and friends and how supportive my family and friends have been of me. A lot of people get on and it’s like they’re just waiting to get more on. They’re always waiting for a bigger moment to come. But I’ve started to realize that this is it, this is the moment. And it reads, you know? People come up to me now and they’re like, ‘Man, you look good! You look like you’re happy.’

On Kendrick Lamar’s “Control” verse:

[I] went about my day, went and got dinner and kept it moving. I didn’t really have anything to say about it. It just sounded like an ambitious thought to me. That’s all it was. I know good and well that Kendrick’s not murdering me, at all, in any platform. So when that day presents itself, I guess we can revisit the topic.

Nothing Was the Same is slated for a September 24th release. Drake unveiled the covers for the new album a little over a week ago. If you missed them, check ’em out here.. Hit Billboard for the full story.