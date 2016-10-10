Dr. Dre Threatens To Sue Sony Pictures Over Upcoming Michel’le Biopic

With Michel’l’e‘s biopic, Surviving Compton: Dre, Suge & Michel’le, due for release this week, Dr. Dre doesn’t agree with how he’s being portrayed in the TV movie – and is threatening to sue Sony Pictures if it airs.

According to TMZ, Dre’s legal team fired off a cease and desist letter, demanding that Sony back off or end up in court – as the biopic depicts him as a woman beater.

In the letter Dre denies ever abusing Michel’le and makes reference to the fact that it was around 30 years ago when they dated, and she never hinted at abuse or any type of violent behavior on his part. It also says Michel’le never sought medical treatment or filed a police report.

TMZ is told that Dre’s character is extremely violent in the film; attacking the R&B singer by pulling her hair, punching her in the face and even pulling a gun on her.

Additionally, Dre’s attorneys have sent a warning to Michel’le, to back off.

“Surviving Compton” is slated to air Oct. 15th on Lifetime.

