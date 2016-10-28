Dorrough Music Inks Deal With The Dallas Cowboys, Unveils New Merchandise Collaboration

Dorrough Music has joined forces with the Dallas Cowboys for the team’s first-ever Hip Hop collection. The collection, unveiled this week, features a line of hats, shirts and jackets, that will only be sold at Dallas Cowboys Pro Shops.

“Honestly this is another dream come true,” Dorrough told NewsFix. “Growing up I was a Dallas Cowboys fan.”

Dorrough showed love to his hometown team when he released a Cowboys anthem titled, It’s Our Time, three years ago, and he was able to take it a step further – inking a deal for the new line.

“This is straight merchandise — clothing, hats, shirts, jackets and later down the line it’ll even be more products!” he said. “We’re going to have the whole team laced up with the products!”

The project has been in the making over the last two years, and the Dallas native says it came naturally for him and his business partner. He also says that inking a deal in Jerry’s World is a game changer for his music career.

“I remember saying and telling myself ‘I wanna make Jerry Jones deals’ and ‘how am I going to do that as an artist?” he added. “Well, here we are today, this is just the beginning!”

His latest single, “Yeah Yeah,” serves as the soundtrack for the Dorrough x Dallas Cowboys merchandise commercial, which you can check out below.

Photo: Dorrough Music – Instagram