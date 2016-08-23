DMX Welcomes His 15th Child

DMX welcomed his 15th child into the world this past Friday. According to TMZ, his longtime girlfriend, Desiree, gave birth to a boy – her first child –  whom they named Exodus Simmons. He weighed 6 lbs 10 oz.

The site reports that X wasn’t able to be there for the delivery, as he was in Arizona, but, flew to NYC to be there for baby Exodus’ first night in the world.

The rapper tells TMZ he’s overjoyed, calling the baby a “blessing.”

Congrats!

