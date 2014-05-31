DJ Khaled, Rick Ross, Meek Mill & French Montana Shoot “They Dont Love You No More” Video In Miami

DJ Khaled, Rick Ross, Meek Mill, and French Montana were all spotted shooting the visuals for “They Don’t Love You No More” in Miami this week.

“I promise u #theydontloveyounomore video going in the classic books ! Coming to a theater near u! Soon!” DJ Khaled wrote on Twitter.

The track is Khaled’s lead single from his upcoming album I Changed A Lot, and also includes a feature from Jay Z. South Florida rapper, Ace Hood, may make a cameo in the video, as he was spotted on the set with the fellas as well.

Peep more pics from their Miami shoot below..

Photos: ExclusiveAccess.net