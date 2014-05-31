DJ Khaled, Rick Ross, Meek Mill & French Montana Shoot “They Dont Love You No More” Video In Miami

rick-ross-meek-mill-french-montana-dj-khaled-on-set-of-videoshoot-christal_rock

DJ Khaled, Rick Ross, Meek Mill, and French Montana were all spotted shooting the visuals for “They Don’t Love You No More” in Miami this week.

“I promise u #theydontloveyounomore video going in the classic books ! Coming to a theater near u! Soon!” DJ Khaled wrote on Twitter.

The track is Khaled’s lead single from his upcoming album I Changed A Lot, and also includes a feature from Jay Z. South Florida rapper, Ace Hood, may make a cameo in the video, as he was spotted on the set with the fellas as well.

Peep more pics from their Miami shoot below..

rick-ross-dj-khaled-ace-hood-meek-mill-on-set-of-videoshoot-christal_rock rick-ross-french-montana-on-set-of-videoshoot-christal_rock french-montana-dj-khaled-on-set-of-videoshoot-christal_rock meek-mill-french-montana-on-set-of-videoshoot-christal_rock meek-mill-dj-khaled-on-set-of-videoshoot-christal_rock

Photos: ExclusiveAccess.net 

