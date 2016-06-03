DJ Khaled Drops New Song ‘For Free’ (Ft. Drake)

DJ Khaled is back with “another one,” just in time for Summer 16. He calls on Drake for some assistance on his new song, “For Free,” available now on Apple Music.

Drizzy drops some lines about some of the women he’s had encounters with, with lyrics like: “I got girls that I shoulda made pay for it. Got girls that I should made wait for it. Got girls that’ll cancel a flight back home — Stay another day for it.”

Khaled holds it down, letting his doubters know he’s got another summer banger on his hands. “They don’t want me to have another anthem,” he says. So I made sure I got another anthem. It’s We The Best/OVO.. Summer’s ours.”

“For Free” is the lead single from Khaled’s upcoming album, Major Key.