Diddy’s Son Justin Combs Graduates From UCLA, First In His Father’s Family To Earn A College Degree

After watching his son, Christian Combs, walk across the stage at his high school graduation a couple of weeks ago, Diddy celebrated another proud moment when his son, Justin, graduated from UCLA on Thursday.
Yesterday was one of the greatest days of my life! Really proud of this kid right here @princejdc I love you son,” the Bad Boy mogul wrote on Instagram. “Congrats! This is where the fun begins! I will have always have your back!! #FamilyFIRST”
Justin, who earned his degree in Sociology, is the first in his father’s family to graduate college. His mom, Misa Hylton, all of his siblings and more family came out to share the moment with him.
Congratulations, Justin!
Catch more pics, and a couple of clips, below..
A photo posted by @iamdiddy on
A photo posted by Misa Hylton, CPC, ICF (@misahylton) on
Yeah boy!!!! @princejdc so PROUD!
A video posted by @iamdiddy on
GOD IS THE GREATEST!!!! He DID IT! Thru the grace of GOD! @princejdc did it
A video posted by @iamdiddy on
I blog frequently and I seriously appreciate your content.
The article has really peaked my interest. I am going
to take a note of your website and keep checking for
new information about once a week. I subscribed to your Feed too.