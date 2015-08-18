Diddy Talks Drake, UCLA Fight, Meek Mill & More On ‘The Breakfast Club’

While hitting the promo trail in support of his new single, “Finna Get Loose,” Diddy stopped by Power 105’s The Breakfast Club on Monday.

During his chat with Charlamagne Tha God, Angela Yee, and DJ Envy, the Hip Hop mogul talked the “0 to 100” controversy between Drake and him – from the rumored fight in Miami, to the track initially being sent to him. He also talked “Finna Get Loose,” Meek Mill, and his thoughts on ghostwriting.

Read a few highlights from the interview below..

On a rumored fight with Drake at a Miami club last year: I did not put hands on Drake. And I do not want any problems with Drake. Drake, right now, he’s putting in his work. That’s all I have to say, I didn’t do nothing to Drake. Drake is my friend.

On “0 To 100:” ‘0 To 100’ was initially a record that was my record. Somehow that became a misunderstanding, because [Drake] was working with the same producers. Honestly, it was a misunderstanding.

On “Finna Get Loose”: Right now in the game there’s not enough people taking chances… it’s just a different form of expression, it’s just the way we move in New York. I can’t tell the difference between a cat from New York and anywhere else. Musically that’s the way you’ll see the kids in the street dance, the way we vibe. ‘Finna Get Loose’ is also a state of mind.

On the UCLA fight: At the end of the day, it’s just about communication. I went there to communicate … It was just a miscommunication. Anybody can relate to if you feel like you have to go and straighten something out for your child.

On Meek Mill: Meek is my boy, and at the end of the day when it comes to the situation, it’s all about the lyrics. This is not beef, and that’s the beauty of it. It’s really about skills. And I think it’s helpful to the game because it makes people think more about what they’re saying when they’re writing.

On ghostwriting: As an artist, your allegiance is also to the record. To making the best record you can. And sometimes you can be in the room with somebody that has a better idea than you, and you gotta be open to that. Look at Whitney Houston. She didn’t write any of her songs. I never apologized for any of that. I want the best record.

Watch the full interview below to find out what he had to say about his relationship with Cassie, his new music/album and more.

Source: Fader/PEOPLE