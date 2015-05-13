Diddy Says He’s Not Ready For Marriage; Will Sign Love Contract

Diddy‘s 3AM fragrance hit Macy’s last week, and as he rolled out the fragrance, there was a steamy accompanying ad, starring him and his girlfriend Cassie.

In promotion of his new scent, the music mogul paid a visit to Watch What Happens Live. During his sit-down with Andy Cohen, Diddy was asked if he’s ever going to get married. He explained that he’s not quite ready to make that trip to the altar, but he is willing to commit to a love contract:

I don’t know. Its the whole thing of, I think you have to be ready for it. It’s somebody else’s heart involved, and that’s just a lot of responsibility. And I don’t wanna be going to courts, and having somebody be like interfere in my relationships so I rather just do the Goldie Hawn. But, I will give a contract.. I will commit to a contract. A love contract.

Shortly after, he playfully asked if they could change the subject. “No, honestly, I just don’t think I’m ready right now,” he added. “But, I’m a great boyfriend.”

Photo: Bravo WWHL – Instagram