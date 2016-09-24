Diddy Donates $1 Million To Howard University

Sean “Diddy” Combs gave back to his alma mater, Howard University, presenting the school’s president – Dr. Wayne Frederick – with a $1 million check on Thursday.

“One of the biggest blessings is getting the chance to one day be able to give back,” Diddy said before a sold-out crowd at the Verizon Center. “And to support the people that supported you.”

“If I didn’t get some help, I wouldn’t be where I’m at today,” he said.

According to WUSA9, it’s the first donation to establish The Sean Combs Scholarship Fund.

Diddy, who attended Howard University in the 1990s, left before graduating – but, received an honorary doctorate from the school in 2014. He attributed his time at the college with assisting him with his success.

“I didn’t graduate from Howard. I was blessed to get my honorary degree but that doesn’t tell the whole story,” he said. “Because the only reason why I was able to chase my dreams was the empowerment that Howard gave me, the support that they gave me, the first two years.”

“The first day I stepped on campus it was like heaven. You know heaven,” he continued. “I mean, that’s the best way, it’s so much love. It’s an indescribable place, you have to see it.”

Howard will begin awarding the scholarships to undergraduate students pursuing a business degree in the fall of 2017. They must have a 3.0 GPA and demonstrate financial need.

In addition to monetary assistance, recipients of The Sean Combs Scholarship Fund will be assigned a mentor from Combs Enterprises and spend a summer interning with Bad Boy Entertainment or Revolt Media & TV.

Diddy was in Washington D.C. for his Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour stop when he presented the check.

