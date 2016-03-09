Diddy, Cassie, Terrence J, Queen Latifah, JLo, Lauren London, French Montana, Draya Michele & More Hit ‘The Perfect Match’ L.A. Premiere

The Queen Latifah-produced romantic comedy, The Perfect Match, graces the silver screen this Friday. Ahead of its premiere, the cast headed to L.A. for a star-studded premiere and afterparty.

Cassie will play Terrence J‘s on-screen love interest, who’s going to give him a run for his money. Cassie hit the red carpet at the event with Diddy, whom Terrence says he got the stamp of approval from, prior to filming:

“I felt like he might kick my a–,” Terrence tells Rolling Out. “I was like, I don’t want to be walking down the wrong hallway. She (Cassie) called me and was like someone wants to talk to you, handed the phone to Puffy. He was like, I’m going to be more upset with you if the movie is whack and you don’t deliver than if you put your hand on her. He was like, go for it. I want this movie to be great. If you’re going to do it, it has to be great! So that’s what we did.”

Their costars Lauren London, French Montana, Paula Patton and Draya Michele (and her fiancee Orlando Scandrick) were there – as well as Jennifer Lopez and her boyfriend, Casper Smart – who also appears in the movie.

TheYBF.com was on the scene at the premiere, and caught exclusive details – plus more pics of those in attendance.

The Perfect Match lands in theaters on Friday, March 11th.