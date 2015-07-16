Devon Still Accepts Jimmy V. Perseverance Award On Behalf Of His Daughter Leah, Delivers Touching Speech

Devon Still accepted the Jimmy V. Perseverance Award at Wednesday night’s ESPY Awards in Los Angeles. He and his 5-year-old daughter Leah were honored for how they’ve persevered in Leah’s inspirational fight with cancer.

We had two options,” Devon said to the ESPYs audience. “We could have lost faith and just let this battle with cancer get the best of us, or I could give my daughter’s battle with cancer a purpose, and use my platform to try to raise as much awareness as possible.”

To his daughter, who wasn’t able to attend the awards show, he said:

I know you wish you could be here, but I know you’re watching. I just want to thank you. From the moment you [were] born, you molded me into the man I am today. I always used to dream about how I was going to be able to show you so much about life, but in the five years I’ve been with you, you’ve taught me more about life than I could ever do.

He followed up with a video of Leah addressing the crowd. “Sorry I couldn’t be here everybody,” she said, “but thank you for supporting me while I deal with cancer.”

Leah has been on the road to recovery from Stage 4 neuroblastoma, a rare form of pediatric cancer. In late March, Devon announced that she was in remission, although she still had to go through stem cell treatments to help get her immune system return to normal. Then in June, he asked for prayers as she hit a pretty serious complication from the stem cell transplant, called VOD. Shortly after he honored Leah with a back tattoo featuring a portrait of her.

Watch his touch speech below..

Photos: ABC News Video – Screenshot