DeJ Loaf, Tinashe, Lion Babe & Halsey Tapped As The New Faces Of M.A.C Cosmetics

DeJ Loaf, Tinashe, Lion Babe, and singer-songwriter, Hasley, will be fronting M.A.C. Cosmetics’ new Future Forward campaign, to launch on March 17.

It is the first of an ongoing series of collaborations and campaigns that will spotlight newer talent making waves within the music industry. “It feels like a great thing to be able to support artists who are breaking through but aren’t necessarily at the top top, to push them forward,” Senior Vice President and Group Creative Director, James Gager, says in a statement. “We’ve always done that sort of thing with fashion designers, and to me, it’s most interesting to introduce these artists, as well as our M·A·C fans, to new people.”

Tinashe will jump start the rollout with the “Times Nine Palette” of eye shadow, which takes names for each shade from track names like “All Hands On Deck.”

“I was really intrigued by the chance to bring my creative vision to this,” says Tinashe. “I got to design the packaging, pick out the colors and create something that I felt like I would use.”

DeJ Loaf ‘s rosy-nude lipglass will hit stores on April 14. She describes the opportunity as an invaluable one. “Music was just a stepping stone for me, I want to get into other things outside of music… creative things,” she tells Billboard. “This first step [with M·A·C] is a big first step.”

Each of the artists and Gager, spoke with Billboard about the launch. Read excerpts from their chat at Billboard.com.

Congrats to the ladies!