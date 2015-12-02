Cynthia Bailey On Porsha Williams Confrontation: “I May Have Misjudged Porsha’s Intentions And Overreacted”

On Sunday night’s episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta, viewers got a look into the fight between Cynthia Bailey and Porsha Williams. It all started with Cynthia feeling that Porsha was addressing her in a disrespectful manner when using the word b*tch, instead of it being used as a term of endearment as it often is.

During a recent chat with Bravo, Cynthia weighed in on the fight, admitting that she “may have misjudged Porsha’s intentions and overreacted.” She says that maybe she should have kept quiet, and just kicked back with the ladies and watched the fireworks.

Here’s her full response from when she was questioned about why she was offended by Porsha calling her the B word on the boat:

In my opinion, the word “bitch” can be used in fun as a term of endearment or disrespectfully as an insult. It depends on the tone and context in which it is used and interpreted. How did Porsha and I go from having fun and kicking it to a heated confrontation, when all I was attempting to do was try to prevent Kenya from kicking her friend Shamea off the boat? Was it wise to get caught in the line of fire to try to diffuse a bomb that was never intended for me? Looking back, probably not. Maybe I should have kept my big mouth shut, sat back with the other ladies, and watched the fireworks. Porsha and I were having a great time together until we had a breakdown in communication, which turned into a major misunderstanding. That combined with several cocktails and disrespect of personal space took the conversation somewhere it was never meant to go. When I walked away from everyone in pursuit of peace to speak with Kenya on behalf of Shamea, the last thing that I expected to hear from Porsha was “whatever bitch.” I felt like my friendship with Kenya and my good intentions were being mocked when she called me a bitch in that moment. I perceived it to be disrespectful, whether that was her actual intent or not. Looking back, I think I may have misjudged Porsha’s intentions and overreacted. The only thing that I was focused on was going to speak with Kenya to allow Shamea to remain on the boat. Anyway, once the conversation escalated, I realized it was best for me to walk away to cool off. I assumed when Porsha joined me on my recliner, she had also done the same. In an attempt to revisit our earlier conversation, I tried to clarify to her why I was offended in the first place. My words were not received, and the conversation escalated once again. When Porsha made it clear that she did not feel the need to apologize to me or thank me for trying to help out in the situation, I became confused about her purpose. At that point, I repeatedly asked her to go back to the other side of the boat, because I did not want to continue to argue and insult each other. Our hands and fingers were all over the place, and the next thing I knew Porsha was straddling over me. As I was lying down looking up at her, I had a flashback of the physical altercation that she had with Kenya at the reunion. I began to feel threatened, and the situation became uncomfortable. I had to figure out how to protect myself, and my personal space.

Since the airing of the show, Porsha addressed the fight as well, on Twitter; writing “Love ya but can’t be the punching bag.” If you missed when things escalated between the ladies, you can watch that here.

Photo: She Knows