Common Delivers Unofficial Remix To Solange’s ‘Cranes In The Sky’

Solange‘s infectious jam, “Cranes in the Sky,” from her No. 1 album, A Seat at the Table, gets an added opening verse from Common.

“Every once and a few years, there are certain songs that come out and have the sound of forever. “Cranes in the Sky” is that song for me,” Common told The FADER via email. “Every time I listened to it, I keep wanting to hear it again and again. I started mumbling some words to it and then decided I want to write a verse. This is an un official remix simply inspired by the love of art.”

The Chicago native looks to the future with plans to “keep building for our children’s children,” and also reflects on how he’s kept his love locked down.

Common is readying the release of his album 11th album, Black America Again, (due out Nov. 4th) which follows 2014’s Nobody’s Smiling.

Listen as Common adds his voice to the track, below..