Colin Kaepernick Responds To Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg’s Comments On National Anthem Protest

During a recent interview with Yahoo News’ Katie Couric, Supreme Court Justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, spoke out about Colin Kaepernick‘s national anthem protest, calling it “dumb and disrespectful.”

After getting word of her comments, the 49ers quarterback took a moment to address them while in the San Francisco locker room, this week.

“It is disappointing to hear a Supreme Court justice call a protest against injustices and oppression ‘stupid, dumb’ in reference to players doing that,” Kap told reporters, (via The Mercury News).

“I was reading an article and it refers to white critique of black protests and how they try to de-legitimize it by calling it ‘idiotic, dumb, stupid,’ things of that nature, so they can sidestep the real issue. As I was reading that I saw more and more truth how this has been approached by people in power and white people in power in particular.”

Kaepernick has been kneeling as the national anthem plays since the preseason. His silent protest has started a movement among high school, college and professional athletes.

“I think it’s really dumb of them,” said Ginsburg. “Would I arrest them for doing it? No. I think it’s dumb and disrespectful. If they want to be stupid, there’s no law that should be preventive. If they want to be arrogant, there’s no law that prevents them from that. What I would do is strongly take issue with the point of view that they are expressing when they do that.”

While the quarterback says he understands how some people’s emotions are tied to the symbolism of U.S. flag, he feels that “people are getting too caught up in the flag,” he added. “At the end of the day the flag is just a piece of cloth and I am not going to value a piece of cloth over people’s lives. That’s just not something I can do, it’s not something I feel morally right doing and my character won’t allow me to do that.”

Amid his silent protest, a couple of days ago, Chip Kelly announced that Kap will be the 49ers starting quarterback during Sunday’s game against the Bills.