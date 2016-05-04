‘Coach Snoop’ Series Shows A Different Side Of Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg‘s AOL series, Coach Snoop, is scheduled to air later this month, and you can now get a sneak peek at a different side the West Coast rap icon, in a trailer (watch at Rolling Stone) for the show.

“Music was a great way for me to introduce myself to people,” Snoop says as he narrates the clip. “But my true calling is to really be a mentor.”

The video shows Snoop not only being there as a coach, but as a shoulder for members of his squad to lean. “I’m always here for you, no matter what,” he tells one of the players that’s sitting on the ground wiping away tears.

There’s also footage of them travelling from throughout the country by plane and on the team bus. “There’s more to the world than just those four blocks that they live on,” adds Snoop. “This is what great men do. We don’t do it for the money, we do it for the love.”

You can catch Snoop and his Snoop Youth Football League on the road to the national championship, when the series premieres May 19th on AOL.

Photos: AOL Video Screenshot