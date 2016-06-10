Cleveland Fan Fired Over Offensive Tweet To Steph Curry’s Family

A Cleveland Cavaliers fan has been fired, after tweeting offensive comments to Steph Curry‘s sister, Sydel Curry, about his daughter, Riley.

Sydel tweeted that she was on her way to Cleveland with her mother and grandmother for Game 3 of the NBA Finals, when the fan responded, saying: “You and your whole family get the f–k out of Cleveland and take Riley’s f—-t a– with you.”

Sydel then told him: “We’ll be gone Friday! Bless Up.”

Someone eventually figured out his employer was Holton-Wise Property Group, and notified the company of his comments, which led to him being fired.

@jaymeredith Our apologies to all who were a party to this attack @HoltonWise does not condone this & we have terminated this apprentice — HoltonWise (@HoltonWise) June 8, 2016

The owner, , also issued an apology to the Curry family, letting them know they “do not condone or tolerate hate speech of any kind, let alone hate speech that is directed towards a child.”

Photo: Getty Images