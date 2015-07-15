Ciara Sings National Anthem At MLB All-Star Game

Ciara took to the field at Tuesday night’s MLB All-Star game in Cincinnati, to perform the national anthem. Rockin’ a red and black baseball jersey, black leggings and sneakers, the “I Bet” singer rock’d her rendition for the crowd at the Great American Ball Park, with a trio of back up singers. Watch CiCi’s performance inside.

Photo: Ciara – Instagram

