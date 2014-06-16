Ciara Shares First Photo Of Baby Future Zahir

While celebrating Father’s Day yesterday, Ciara shared a couple of photos of her and Future‘s adorable baby boy, Future Zahir Wilburn.

In one, he’s dressed head to toe in black, and his little top reads FUTURE. The other shows him holding on to his dad’s finger, shortly after he was born. CiCi captioned that pic with –

From The Moment Baby Future Arrived, He Was Holding Your Hand So Tight, He Knew You Were Dad. Seeing That Melted My Heart… When I Look At Him, I See You Shining Through, And That’s One Of The Most Beautiful Things Ever! You Are Truly One Of The Realist, Most Caring, Hard Working, Loving Dads In The World, and I’m So Proud Of You.I Love You. Happy Fathers Day @Future.

Ciara and Future welcomed their son into the world on Monday, May 19th.

Catch both pics of their cutie below..

Photos: Ciara – Instagram

