Ciara & Russell Wilson Touch Down In New Orleans, Sing Dru Hill’s ‘Beauty’ In The City’s Streets + Ciara Dedicates ‘Promise’ To Russell While Performing At The ESSENCE Festival

Ciara and Russell Wilson touched down in New Orleans over the weekend, where she performed at the ESSENCE Festival. Ahead of her set, she, Russell and NFL running back, Robert Turbin, sang Dru Hill‘s 1998 hit, “Beauty,” while in the city’s streets.
CiCi took the lead while Russell and Robert provided backup vocals. She laughed as she let the two of them takeover the song, and captioned the clip: “Stick To Football Fellas.”
Then, while gracing the stage with her performance, Ciara dedicated her song, “Promise,” to her fiancé. According ESSENCE, prior to kicking off the track, she addressed her Seattle Seahawks beau saying: “This is for you.. This song is for that special someone in my life.”
In addition to rockin’ her own songs at the Mercedes Benz Superdome, she took a moment to perform a special tribute to Prince – singing his iconic song “Adore.”
Catch a couple photos Ciara shared on Instagram from the show, here:
