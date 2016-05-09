Ciara, Russell Wilson & Baby Future Take In ‘Sesame Street Live’

Ciara and Russell Wilson kicked off their Mother’s Day weekend; stepping out to Sesame Street Live at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, with Ciara’s son, Future.
They had the opportunity to meet characters like Big Bird, Cookie Monster and Elmo – who CiCi shared a snap of them posing with. “Grateful For This Love. #MyBoys,” she wrote in its caption.
The Seattle Seahawks quarterback also posted a video he recorded from the audience of the show; praising his fiancée, writing: “ELMO! Mother’s Day Weekend! Just the three of us! #BestMomInTheWorld @Ciara.”
During a recent interview with E! News, Ciara talked their relationship, saying they have a good time with one another both in-season and off-season. “Of course off-season we get to do a little more fun things,” she said. “More date nights. But, he’s the same guy no matter what day of the year, no matter what time of the day.”
See the clip from their Sesame Street visit below..
Photo: Ciara – Instagram
