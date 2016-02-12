Ciara Partners With Keds For Its Spring ’16 Campaign + She Hits The Knicks Game With Russell Wilson

Celebrating its 100th year in business, Keds enlists Ciara as one of the new faces for its spring ’16 campaign – “Keds Collective.”

In an ad from the campaign, CiCi’s seen rockin’ a blue jumper and multicolored sneakers from the brand. “Titans of Industry. Mavens of Style,” reads the caption.

Ciara is collaborating with the brand on a signature shoe with Tory Kelly and others, while actor, Allison Williams, will feature in two short videos.

The “I Got You” songstress stopped by the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, where she rang the closing bell with Keds.

Congrats Ciara!

CiCi was also spotted at the Knicks game with her boyfriend, Russell Wilson, this week. The two posed for a cute pic, while cozying up courtside.

Cosmopolitan.com caught up with her at Keds’ 100-year anniversary party, to find out how she and Russell are holding up with refraining from sex, and she admitted that it has been hard:

“It’s going pretty good. We’re hanging in there. I’m not gonna lie. I’m human, so it is not easy, especially when I look at him and I think he is the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen — that I’ve ever laid my eyes on, to be honest. I’m like, Look the other way! Look the other way!

But, she says “he’s such an awesome guy and the cool thing is that every day, we’re growing with each other.”

We get to have really healthy conversations and focus on each other as people. That is very important to me and him. It’s very valuable. We’re just enjoying ourselves and going one day at a time and praying and staying positive. Being strong here!

While enjoying the game, Ciara also caught up with good friend, LaLa Anthony. Leezi Boo [heart emoji]” she captioned their pic.

Photos: Keds/Ciara – Instagram