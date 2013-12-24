Ciara & Future Give Back With Charity Event In Atlanta

As celebrities continue to give back this holiday season, Ciara and her fiancé Future hosted the Astronaut Kids Holiday Charity Event for underprivileged children at Bessie Branham Park in Atlanta.

Those who came out were given the opportunity to pose for pics with the couple, and snacked on cotton candy and drinks while waiting on gifts.

Talks of the “Body Party” singer possibly being pregnant with her first child began circulating weeks ago, and she sparked further speculation after hitting the event in her comfy sweat suit.

When asked about rumors of Ciara being pregnant, during a recent interview with Billboard, Future simply stated; “Rumors are rumors. The Internet is going to report whatever they have to speculate on.”

View more pics from the drive below..

Photos: PrinceWlliams/ATLpics/Instagram