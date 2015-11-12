Ciara Dishes On Unilever “Share A Meal” Campaign: ‘To Be A Part Of A Campaign Like This, It’s The Reason That I Do What I Do’

Ciara has partnered with Unilever for their “Share a Meal” campaign, and took over @PeopleMag yesterday to spread the word. She also helped cook and load meals that were sent out to deserving children.

“Child hunger has no boundaries. Right here in the United States, 1 out of every 5 children does not know where their next meal is coming from,” it reads on the Unilever “Share a Meal” page. “This year, we’re donating a million meals to Feeding America and inviting you to help us share a million more.”

The “I Bet” singer expressed her excitement over the partnership during in an interview with The Huffington Post. “To be a part of a campaign like this, it’s the reason that I do what I do,” she says:

Oh, my goodness, I’m so excited! Campaigns like this, they really speak to my heart. I get excited because it’s a chance to really make a difference. In this case, we’re helping to provide a meal for a child that doesn’t have one. When you think about that, that’s heartbreaking. As a mom, I can’t imagine if my child didn’t have a meal to eat. To be a part of a campaign like this, it’s the reason that I do what I do. The platform that we are given as entertainers is a platform to inspire and move millions of people. And you have to think about how far your voice stretches. To me, my payoff is to use my voice in a more important and valuable way.

On how with her following, she can make an incredible difference around the holiday season:

Yeah! It’ll make you feel good! [The holidays] are a time of giving, a time of love, a time of family — people can challenge their family members to be a part of this. We’re engaging in social media in a way like never before. So why not all of us team up together and rally each other to make a difference? Provide a meal for the child that doesn’t have one.

In addition to the “Share a Meal” campaign, CiCi also dishes on her visits to The White House, parenting advice she’s exchanged with celebrity friends, including Kim Kardashian, her music video with the hardest choreography, and how she thinks the Seattle Seahawks will do this year.

Catch the full conversation at HuffingtonPost.

Photos: People Magazine – Instagram