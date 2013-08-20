Christina Milian Touches Down In Houston With Violet & Jas Prince

Christina Milian touched down in Houston, TX with her boo Jas Prince and little lady Violet, over the weekend. While in town, Christina promoted her new Viva Diva Wines with a bottle signing at Specs, and also had more things lined up for some fun on their stay. Peep more pics inside.

The songstress posed for pics, and mingled with fans during her bottle signing.

And they stopped to grab some soul food. “Yup I think I ordered everything you canthink of on this menu! #soulfood #JustOxtails #Htown,” Christina wrote.

Violet was focused.. spotted in the driver’s seat alongside Jas Prince.

They hopped on a boat in Galveston for some fishing.

And Jas showed off a few of their catches.

They also headed to his ranch, Prince Estates, for horseback riding, a fish fry, and more. Violet was spotted munching on her kid’s meal in the background while on the way.. and had a good grip on mom’s leg (below).

They posed for a close-up snap… And it looks like they’re having a blast in H-Town.

