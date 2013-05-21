Christina Milian Joined By Her Daughter Violet On Set Of “The Voice”

christina-milian-and-violet-the-voice-set-christal_rock

Christina Milian shared a few pics on Instagram, after her adorable daughter Violet came to visit her on set of NBC’s The Voice. The singer and social media correspondent  glammed it up, rockin’ a long-sleeve yellow form-fitting dress, with her red highlighted locks pulled into a stylish updo – while her three-year-old matched her look in a yellow printed playsuit. “Twinsies!!! And we didn’t even dress together today!” Christina wrote.

christina-milian-and-violet-the-voice-set-03-christal_rock
Violet tried her hand at media correspondent. Christina captioned the pic – “#VioletTakeover: The Red Carpet! Lol, she totally did a whole interview w @AccessHollywood.. Lol love my kid”

christina-milian-and-violet-the-voice-set-02-christal_rock
She also got playful for the camera.

christina-milian-and-violet-the-voice-set-01-christal_rock
And the mother-daughter duo posed for a close-up. Cute!

