Christina Milian Grabs Lunch With A Friend In Miami

Christina Milian was spotted out in Miami yesterday, grabbing lunch with a friend. She rock’d a sage colored tank which she paired with denim jeans and ZIGIny Z-Jo camo studded boots.
The gorgeous singer/actress was all smiles as she and her friend walked and sipped on their drinks.
She tweeted; “Italian food. . South Beach. .studio. . Life is good #MilianHeiressLife #Mia”
