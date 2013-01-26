Christina Milian Grabs Lunch With A Friend In Miami

Posted on by

christina-milian-grabs-lunch-with-friend-in-miami-christal_rockChristina Milian was spotted out in Miami yesterday, grabbing lunch with a friend. She rock’d a sage colored tank which she paired with denim jeans and ZIGIny Z-Jo camo studded boots.

christina-milian-grabs-lunch-with-friend-in-miami-05-christal_rock

christina-milian-grabs-lunch-with-friend-in-miami-07-christal_rock

christina-milian-grabs-lunch-with-friend-in-miami-08-christal_rock
The gorgeous singer/actress was all smiles as she and her friend walked and sipped on their drinks.

christina-milian-grabs-lunch-with-friend-in-miami-01-christal_rock

christina-milian-grabs-lunch-with-friend-in-miami-02-christal_rock
She tweeted; Italian food. . South Beach. .studio. . Life is good #MilianHeiressLife #Mia”

christina-milian-grabs-lunch-with-friend-in-miami-06-christal_rock

2 thoughts on “Christina Milian Grabs Lunch With A Friend In Miami

  1. Pingback: Spotted: Christina Milian Dines In West Hollywood | christalrocK.comchristalrocK.com

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *