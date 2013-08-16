Christina Milian Attends WWE’s “Superstars For Hope” Event

Christina Milian rock’d a little black dress, while stepping out to WWE and E! Entertainment’s “Superstars for Hope” event at Beverly Hills Hotel, in Beverly Hills, CA on Thursday. The 31-year-old songstress complemented her long magenta locks with a matching lip.

She’s been making major moves in building her brand. Along with her recently launched Viva Diva Wines, she also has an e-hookah company – Platinum E. Hookahs.

“People are buying them like crazy because we’re more health-conscious, compared to e-cigarettes and e-hookahs that have nicotine. It’s been a great sell in that market and adds value to a sexy party, just like my wine,” Christina said while talking her new ventures in a recent interview.

Photos: GettyImages