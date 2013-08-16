Christina Milian Attends WWE’s “Superstars For Hope” Event

Posted on by

christina-milian-at-wwe-event-01-christal_rock

Christina Milian rock’d a little black dress, while stepping out to WWE and E! Entertainment’s “Superstars for Hope” event at Beverly Hills Hotel, in Beverly Hills, CA on Thursday. The 31-year-old songstress complemented her long magenta locks with a matching lip.

She’s been making major moves in building her brand. Along with her recently launched Viva Diva Wines, she also has an e-hookah company –  Platinum E. Hookahs.

christina-milian-at-wwe-event-06-christal_rock

“People are buying them like crazy because we’re more health-conscious, compared to e-cigarettes and e-hookahs that have nicotine. It’s been a great sell in that market and adds value to a sexy party, just like my wine,” Christina said while talking her new ventures in a recent interview.

christina-milian-at-wwe-event-03-christal_rock christina-milian-at-wwe-event-05-christal_rock christina-milian-at-wwe-event-04-christal_rock

Photos: GettyImages

You May Also Like

Christina Milian Steps Out In Beverly Hills With Her Boyfriend Jas Prince
Nicki Minaj And Meek Mill Moving Into 9 Bedroom Beverly Hills Mansion Together
Christina Milian Opens Up About Abusive Past Relationship
Christina Milan Responds To Criticism Over Daughter Violet’s Hair

One thought on “Christina Milian Attends WWE’s “Superstars For Hope” Event

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *