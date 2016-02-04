Chris Rock Covers ESSENCE’s Annual ‘Hollywood’ Issue In His First-Ever Cover For The Magazine

For the first ever, Chris Rock lands on the cover of ESSENCE magazine. For the annual March “Hollywood” issue, the comedian rocks a gray suit and has a wooden movie clap-stick on hand.

He is set to host the 2016 Oscars, amid controversy surrounding the awards show due to a lack of diversity in the nominees.

“I’m going to do my best,” he tells ESSENCE. “It could go horribly wrong. Don’t ever think that it can’t. That’s when it goes wrong—when you don’t think there’s any chance of it going wrong. If you know it won’t, it probably won’t.”

On challenges facing Black actresses in Hollywood, he says:

I’ve never done a movie, any movie, the silliest movie, where someone, some studio person hasn’t gone, ‘Does the girl have to be Black?’ It happens every time. Black women get paid less than everybody in Hollywood. Everybody’s talking about Jennifer Lawrence. Talk to Gabrielle Union. If you want to hear stories, talk to Nia Long. Talk to Kerry Washington. They would love to get to Jennifer Lawrence’s place, or just be treated with the same amount of respect.

On what he has done about the disparity:

I think everything I’ve ever done has had a significant role for a Black or brown woman. I refuse not to. I’ve never gone into battle without a Black woman, you know, a movie battle. With Tichina Arnold in Everybody Hates Chris, I had to fight for Tichina. I’m not even going to tell you who the network wanted. She’s literally as good as Tina Fey or Julia Louis-Dreyfus or any of these chicks. They’re like, ‘Tichina who’?’

Catch more on Chris in the March issue of ESSENCE when it hits newsstands on 2/12.