Chris Brown Teases New Song Ft. Teyana Taylor & More New Music

Chris Brown has been in the studio putting the finishing touches on his Royalty album – and while fans await its release, the singer teases new music. One that Breezy’s seen bobbing his head and singing to, gets an appearance from Teyana Taylor – and samples Adina Howard‘s “Freak Like Me.”

“Feature for @teyanataylor let’s bring this R&B SH*T BACK!” he wrote as she shared the song. On another, he addresses an old flame that he says has switched up. “I remember we used to be in love. Now you Hollywood, tryna get yo name up. Got a little money, you starting to change up. Listening to ho*s, tryna get yo game up,” he sings.

The clips didn’t come with any details on if the tracks will land on Chri’s forthcoming album.

Hit play to rock with ’em below..

Feature for @teyanataylor let’s bring this R&B SHIT BACK! #OHB? A video posted by @chrisbrownofficial on Nov 18, 2015 at 2:43am PST

A video posted by @chrisbrownofficial on Nov 18, 2015 at 2:42am PST

Photo: SingersRoom