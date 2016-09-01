Chris Brown Released From Jail On $250K Bond, Debuts New Song ‘What Would You Do?’

Posted on by

chris-brown-what-would-you-do-christal_rock

Chris Brown was released from jail on a $250,000 bond, after being arrested for assault with a deadly weapon. Following his release, he dropped a new song, “What Would You Do?” – a song that finds him asking, “What do you do? Fighting for your life and no one’s on your side.”

Chris’ arrest came after model, Baylee Curran, accused him of pulling a gun on her because she was admiring jewelry while at his home.

“What Would You Do?” comes on the release of the singer’s “Grass Ain’t Greener” visuals, which debuted last week.

Photo: Chris Brown – Instagram

You May Also Like

New Music: Chris Brown – ‘Keep You In Mind’ (Ft. Bryson Tiller)
New Music: Chris Brown – ‘Lady In The Glass Dress’ (Full Version)
New Music: Teyana Taylor – ‘Freak On’ (Ft. Chris Brown)
New Music: Chris Brown – ‘Grass Ain’t Greener’

One thought on “Chris Brown Released From Jail On $250K Bond, Debuts New Song ‘What Would You Do?’

  1. Wonderful goods from you, man. I’ve understand your stuff
    previous to and you’re just too magnificent. I really like what
    you have acquired here, really like what you’re saying and the way in which you say it.
    You make it enjoyable and you still take care of
    to keep it wise. I cant wait to read much more from you.
    This is really a wonderful site.

    Reply

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *