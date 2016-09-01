Chris Brown Released From Jail On $250K Bond, Debuts New Song ‘What Would You Do?’

Chris Brown was released from jail on a $250,000 bond, after being arrested for assault with a deadly weapon. Following his release, he dropped a new song, “What Would You Do?” – a song that finds him asking, “What do you do? Fighting for your life and no one’s on your side.”

Chris’ arrest came after model, Baylee Curran, accused him of pulling a gun on her because she was admiring jewelry while at his home.

“What Would You Do?” comes on the release of the singer’s “Grass Ain’t Greener” visuals, which debuted last week.

Photo: Chris Brown – Instagram