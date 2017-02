Chris Brown took to Instagram this morning to preview a new track, “Kriss Kross,” from his OHB x Section Boyz – Attack the Block mixtape that drops today. Breezy rocks to the beat of the song – which references hip hop duo, Kriss Kross, and their song, “Jump,” throughout its lyrics. “Got it jump, jumpin’ like I’m Kriss Kross. She gon’ bring ol’ girl, let ’em Kriss Kross,” he sings. Check out the teaser inside.

Kriss kross! #ATTACKTHEBLOCK #MIXTAPE A video posted by 1 YOU ❤️ 2 HATE (@chrisbrownofficial) on Oct 28, 2016 at 5:08am PDT

Photo: Instagram