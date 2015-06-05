Chris Brown & Karrueche Tran Leave Playhouse Together, Cops Called After Yelling Match

Chris Brown and Karrueche Tran left Playhouse nightclub in Hollywood last night, but it wasn’t a happy reunion for the pair.

Chris rolled up to the club in a new Lambo, and Karrueche showed up a short time later. She was there in support of her bestie, Christina Milian, who was the host for the night.

After the club, Chris walked along closely with Karrueche and her friends, and it looks like he may have been trying to talk to her, but she wasn’t responding. Video TMZ posted shows Karrueche hopping into her SUV to leave, and Chris trailed her; telling her friend to move to the back, so that he could get in.

Here’s an update from TMZ on what went down later:

Chris Brown’s attempted reunion with Karrueche Tran last night did not end well — with the singer BANGING on KT’s front door after she kicked him out of her SUV. We’re told the drama started INSIDE Playhouse nightclub … when Chris got the V.I.P. table next to the one Karrueche was at. We’re told KT was PISSED and left the club … and Brown followed … eventually weaseling his way into her SUV. Our sources connected to Karrueche say KT did NOT want him inside — and dropped him off with his friends a short time later. Which is why she was even more upset when he showed up on her doorstep around 3:30 AM — banging and yelling, clearly trying to get KT to open up. Tran ultimately left her home — and went to the famous Norm’s Diner. Brown showed up a short time later. Once inside, we’re told they began to argue and it escalated into a full-blown shouting match. Eventually, Karrueche left the restaurant and returned home — without Chris. Bottom line — don’t expect a reconciliation any time soon.

Photo: TMZ