Chris Brown, His Manager Respond To Las Vegas Battery Allegation

After being accused of punching a woman in the face during a party in a Las Vegas hotel suite, Chris Brown took to Instagram to deny the allegation.

“Obviously somebody’s looking to get a check or start some sh*t,”Breezy says in a video, which has been deleted from his account. He goes on to say that he doesn’t know the woman. He also posted a photo, in which he says: “I’m going to be hella rich after all the lawsuits I file from these crazy individuals who keep lying on my name,” in the caption.

According to TMZ, the woman, Liziane Guiterrez, has had previous run-ins with celebrities – including Jason Derulo:

Liziane Gutierrez was enraged at Derulo back in August when she claims he ditched her as he left The Argyle in Hollywood. TMZ shot this video outside the club of Liziane ranting that Jason had flown her from Vegas to be with him for the night and for some reason left her high and dry. Our Derulo sources told us at the time Liziane was delusional … he didn’t know her from Adam.

Guiterrez says she was able to get her cellphone past security and into the Palms Casino Resort suite. She claims that when she took a picture of Chris, he went off, yelling, taking her phone from her and punching her in the right eye.

Billboard reports that the “Back to Sleep” singer’s manager also responded to the allegation via Instagram. “Shame on the networks that gave this story life and this liar her 15 minutes,” wrote Mike G. He added that he wishes Chris’ charitable efforts, like when he gifted a single mom and her family a car and gifts during the holiday season, received as much attention.

Read the statement in full below..

Photo: Chris Brown – Instagram