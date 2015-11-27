Chris Brown Drops 34-Track ‘Before The Party’ Mixtape

Chris Brown‘s Royalty album was pushed back from its Nov 27th release date, to Dec. 18th, but the “Liquor” singer didn’t let Black Friday get by without something for his fans.

He just dropped a 34-track mixtape – Before the Party – with features from Rihanna, Kelly Rowland, Wiz Khalifa, Fetty Wap, Wale, Tyga and French Montana.

“The countdown begins. T-minus 55 minutes!” he wrote on Instagram. “#BeforeTheParty is available now! This is for you Team Breezy!”

Stream and download Before the Party below.. and also check out a photo he shared with the full tracklisting.

