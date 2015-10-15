Chris Brown Announces ‘Royalty’ Album Release Date

The release of Chris Brown‘s new Royalty album is just around the corner. The announcement that it’s set to arrive November 27, came via Hot 97’s Nessa and Camilo on Tuesday.

The LP takes the name of Breezy’s 1-year-old daughter, Royalty, and has already seen the release of his singles “Liquor” and “Zero.”

Earlier this week, he shared a photo of him in the studio with Lyrica Anderson, writing: “New album coming together great. @lyricaanderson pen game sick. Shout out the homie “A1″. Got that heat coming soon!”

So, fans can look forward to, Royalty – Chris’ followup to 2014’s X – dropping on Black Friday.

Photo: Chris Brown – Instagram