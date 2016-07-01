Celebs Wish The Game’s Son Harlem A Happy Birthday As He Turns 13 With A Pool Party

The Game‘s oldest son Harlem received a star-studded list of birthday wishes for his 13th birthday. Cassie, Kendrick Lamar, Diddy, Kourtney Kardashian, Tyrese, Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Odell Beckham, Jr., T.I. , Birdman, DJ Khaled and many more, forwarded the “Ryda” rapper videos with a Happy Birthday message.

Harlem, his siblings (King Justice and Cali), and friends celebrated with a pool party, and the menu included fresh fruit, fried chicken and red velvet waffles, shrimp and grits, corn dogs, Philly gourmet ice.

Ray J also came through with a couple of Scoot-E-Bike, one for the birthday boy and one for his brother (seen below).

Happy Birthday, Harlem!

See a couple more snaps from the party, and catch videos from a few of the birthday wishes below..





